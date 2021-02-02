GOP lawmakers vote to check Kentucky governor’s COVID powers

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have delivered final votes to limit the Democratic governor’s authority to order restrictions to combat COVID-19. The votes Tuesday set up a legal showdown over the extent of executive powers in the state. GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate voted to override vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The votes amounted to a repudiation of the governor’s nearly 11-month strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Beshear immediately filed a lawsuit to block the new measures. He says the legislature has “attempted to surrender” to COVID-19 and to accept the casualties.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)