Gov. Andy Beshear gives updates on economic development and COVID-19

(WEHT)– Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is updating Kentuckians on several topics including economic development, infrastructure improvements, the Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccinations and coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s economy is on fire, but to keep it that way we have to win the war against COVID-19. The governor says vaccinations are the only way to do this. That’s why is his calling on local leaders and the private sector to be an example. Governor Beshear mentioned Tyson as one employer that is causing more people to be vaccinated by mandating the COVID-19 shots.

Basptist Health was among 10 healthcare facilities in Kentucky that were mentioned as being committed to the health and safety of patients and employees as they require healthcare workers to get at least one COVID-19 shot by September 15.

State workers are getting another incentive to get vaccinated. All state workers will get an additional vacation day if they show their vaccine card.

These announcements come as Kentucky sees more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. Governor Beshear says the virus is hitting more younger people than ever before. COVID-19 positivity rates among teenagers and children increased 84% in one week.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman kicked off updates by sharing all of this week’s economic highlights including the ground breaking at Williamsburg’s Firestone industrial products. This will bring in $50 million and 250 full time jobs in addition to growing Kentucky’s automotive industry. The expansion of Wellcare of Kentucky in Perry County was also mentioned as it brings in 18 more jobs. Several multimillion dollar investments were also mentioned.