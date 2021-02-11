Gov. Beshear announces regional sites in Henderson, Union counties

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky governor announced regional COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to Henderson and Union counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced this during Thursday’s COVID briefing. The sites will be part of a partnership with Kroger and Deaconess Henderson and Union County hospitals.

Both hospitals are allowing those who are eligible to now schedule appointments. There will soon be more than 150 vaccine sites across the commonwealth.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)