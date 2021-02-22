Gov. Beshear asks for ‘Team Kentucky’ artwork for special Capitol gallery

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, speaks with the media as Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, rear, listens during a press conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Kentucky will start waiving testing fees for people wanting to obtain a GED diploma to assist hundreds of thousands of adults improve their career opportunities, Beshear said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)– Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Monday unveiled a Team Kentucky Gallery, which will be located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. Kentuckians are invited to send their artwork to the gallery.

Artists can submit photos of their artwork using this webform. Selected artworks will be displayed for one six-month rotation in the Capitol and on a Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery with each artist’s contact information. After the six-month rotation, artworks will be returned to the artist. The first rotation will be from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, officials said.

The submission deadline for artworks is May 15. Artworks will be selected by June 1.

Art submission requirements:

Theme: Team Kentucky

Artworks should be a minimum size of 30-inches-by-24-inches and a maximum size of 36-inches-by-36-inches. The maximum depth is 4 inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

Artworks should be framed.

Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract.

Please include the following information when you submit: your name; age (if 18 or younger); school, company, personal website, social media channels or other information you would like to be displayed with your artwork; phone number; email; name of artwork; size of artwork (including frame); artist’s statement; city and county.

Artists also can note if the artwork is for sale or not. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact the artist for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)