PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – Returning to his roots, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear today awarded grants for multiple projects in Webster County.

The focus of Governor Beshear’s visit to providence was two-fold; awarding over $900,000 in funds to support both infrastructure, as well as non-profit organizations making such a difference in the community.

“I believe in Western Kentucky; my family is from here. For too long Western Kentucky hasn’t had all the tools that it needs to compete with the entire state, and the entire world. I’m here to tell you the investments we’re making, it’s not only going to be competitive, it’s going to be a national leader, ” says Beshear.

The infrastructure grants will pay for various improvements to pumps, sanitation and water lines in Providence, Dixon, Clay and Webster County at large.

“Water systems and wastewater systems, especially in rural Kentucky, have needed a lot of work, and a lot of help…Today, we provided about $400,000 in grant money to help Webster County, and its water, and its wastewater systems”,says Beshear.

The non-profit organizations awarded with grants are Redbanks Colonial Terrace and St. Michael Parish of Sebree, whom Governor Beshear praised for the work they do.

“These are non profits that help our seniors, that help our new Kentuckians, that make sure everyone is getting the services and the help they need….We make the biggest difference, our generation, us, right now, to truly help this world and this state,” says Beshear.

Governor Beshear says these grants will ensure residents have continued access to clean water, and continue supporting non-profit organizations that have given so much to the community.