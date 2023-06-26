DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Dawson Springs today to dedicate five new homes, 18 months after a deadly tornado ripped through the area in December 2021.

“To see five new homes, and this is on top of all the other ones we dedicated, to meet the families that are moving in…today feels amazing,” says Beshear.

On a scorching hot summer day and with much fanfare, the new homes were the latest in a continuing commitment to rebuild devastated areas and help those displaced return to a sense of normalcy.

“Now, to be a year and a half after that trauma and to be making good memories, and to just see these kids walking these homes for the first time with a great new memory that hopefully replaces part of the trauma that they’ve been through,” says Beshear.

The area holds special significance for Governor Beshear, who was on the ground helping victims and the clean up process while waiting to see if his own family members had survived. He remains committed to seeing Dawson Springs and Western Kentucky as a whole rebuild together.

“Being here the day after the tornado, standing in a town that I know and that I love, and it was a safe place for me, not recognizing where I was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through,” says Beshear.

An incredible amount of work went into the construction, with volunteers coming from as far away as Pennsylvania, for the sole purpose of giving a helping hand to those who have already endured so much.

“With Habitat, all the things that they have done, all of the organizations, all of the volunteer organizations, everyone that has come and grabbed hands and seeing that we have been able to begin to build this town back,” says Chris Smiley, Mayor of Dawson Springs.

Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, along with Operation Recovery and Crossroads Missions, say 11 homes have been built since 2021, with another 12 families set to receive new homes in the future. The organization says it is still taking applications for those who were displaced by the catastrophic tornado.