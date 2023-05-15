HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Almost eighteen months after surviving the deadly tornado as it destroyed their house, David and Jamie Moss, once again have a place to stay.

“It has been a long process, but it’s been one that’s been very fruitful, it’s been one where everyone has been welcoming, everyone has been helpful. Everyone has done their part,” says David Moss. Both David and Jamie are longtime educators in Hopkins County. They say current and former students a like played a big role in the helping the efforts.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Hopkins County native, gifted the keys to the couple in front of the home barely a hundred yards from where previous one stood. Beshear spoke of the continued recovery efforts across The Bluegrass State, applauding the progress being made and the work that continues to be done.

“This is just one step; one home of the dozens and dozens that have been built and are now being lived in. We gotta whole lot more work to do, but it feels pretty good to see the progress,” says Beshear.

The new house was built in partnership with the Fuller Center for Housing, an organization that assists property owners in catastrophic circumstances. They says days like today are what makes all of the hard work worth it.

“It really is nice to have a dedication like this. It helps us to kind of refocus on why we do this”, says Bart Tucker, President of the Board of Directors at Fuller Center for Housing.

Now that the home has been dedicated, the couple hopes to finish moving their stuff in, as well as find a break from the chaos they’ve experienced.

“Getting back to normal. It feels like we’ve lost just a little bit of time between this – it’s just like we’ve been in suspended animation…It’s just going to be nice to be able to wake up and be home again,” adds Moss.