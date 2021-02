Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Beshear signed Senate Bill 120 into law Monday. The bill would help keep organizations, such as Ellis Park, remain open after the state supreme court declared the machines illegal. The slots-style machines allow people to bet using random numbers generated from past horse races.

Tonight I signed SB 120 into law, protecting our signature Thoroughbred industry in the commonwealth. We still need to enact a more fair and equitable tax structure, and believe our partners are committed to doing so. Congratulations to all involved. ^AB pic.twitter.com/zsUYe3VrCL — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 22, 2021

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)