HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Governor Andy Beshear will be in Louisville to celebrate an anonymous $500,000 donation given in honor of Tommy Elliot, who died during the mass shooting inside Old National Bank last April.

Beshear will be joined by Mayanne Elliot, and Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep, to share how this gift has sparked a new global campaign to launch clean water technology developed in Louisville. During the celebration, technical experts will provide a short explanation of how the water systems work and the impact the have made in their pilot projects, as well as how the new technology may transform health outcomes for millions more people around the world.

The celebration will take place at 3:30 p.m. eastern time at WaterStep in Louisville.