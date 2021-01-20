Gov. Beshear to co-chair task force focusing on economic recovery and revitalization

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The National Governors Association (NGA) announced Wednesday that Gov. Andy Beshear will lead a bipartisan task force to guide states in their economic recovery and revitalization efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” Beshear said in a news release. “This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts.”

Beshear will co-chair the NGA’s Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. Beshear is tasked with guiding states on issues including energy, environment, infrastructure, land management, state stabilization and taxes. The official announcement can be found here.

