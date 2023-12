HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear will deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth Address next week.

The State of the Commonwealth Address will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives at the House Chambers in Frankfort.

The Address will start at 7:00 p.m. eastern time, and will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.