Kentucky ramps up vaccine rollout as virus deaths top 3,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has announced a plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations. Gov. Andy Beshear says the state will partner with grocery store chain Kroger to create inoculation centers that will expand the groups of people receiving shots. The announcement came as Kentucky’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 3,000. Beshear calls it an “awful milestone.”

The Democratic governor announced 51 new virus-related deaths Thursday. He continued to plead with people to wear masks and follow other health guidelines to combat the virus. The state reported 4,084 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. More than 1,600 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)