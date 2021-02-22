Kentucky expanding vaccination eligibility in March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is expanding its vaccination eligibility to anyone over 60 beginning in March. Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s regional vaccination sites will move to phase 1C on March 1. That will expand the pool of eligible recipients to those over 60 and anyone over age 16 who has a high-risk condition.

Kentucky has had six weeks of declining new case numbers, and the new case total of 530 reported on Monday is the lowest daily new total since Oct. 5. There were 13 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)