INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced Thomas A. Massey as his appointment to the Vanderburgh County Superior Court. Massey will succeed Richard G. D’Amour who will retire in April.

Since graduating law school in 1984, Massey has been in private practice in Evansville with a focus on family law and civil litigation. Massey will be sworn in as the judge of the Vanderburgh County Superior Court on a date to be determined.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)