Gov. Holcomb delivers State of the State address

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. Holcomb will have a low-key start to his second term on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic that has dominated the past year continues looming over the state. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb touted Indiana as rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and called during the annual State of the State speech Tuesday night for the Legislature to support a new regional development program to spark that recovery. Holcomb pre-recorded the speech that was broadcast on television and online. He chose the virtual option in light of coronavirus precautions and security concerns over possible protests across the country related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Holcomb focused much of his speech on state initiatives responding the COVID-19 pandemic and asked for a moment of silence for the more than 9,000 Indiana residents who’ve died from the illness.

Following Holcomb’s address, the Indiana Democratic Party released a statement critical of Holcomb.

“Hoosiers tonight were told a story of an Indiana that just doesn’t exist in 2021. While a vaccine is thankfully being distributed, a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 is spreading and Holcomb isn’t doing a thing to fight it,” the statement read in part.

Holcomb’s full address is below.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)