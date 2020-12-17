Gov. Holcomb puts priority on I-69 Bridge

EVANSILLE (WEHT) – Completing Interstate-69 has been a dream of many Indiana politicians.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said finishing Evansville’s future Ohio River bridge is a major pillar of his 2021 agenda, but construction of the bridge isn’t happening anytime soon.

The I-69 Ohio River Crossing team said they anticipate the Project Team to finalize the Environmental Impact Statement in the coming year.

“Every single thing on this agenda is big. Whether it is something new, new and shiny, or finishing what we started. A new bridge over the Ohio River, completing I-69 is big. Are we doing that right now? Yes. But it is big,” Holcomb said.

Earlier this year, the Evansville Metropolitan Planning organization announced $15 million has been approved for preliminary engineering work.

That money is going to help complete the environmental process for the Ohio River Crossing.

