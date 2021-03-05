Gov. Holcomb receives COVID-19 vaccine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. Holcomb will have a low-key start to his second term on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic that has dominated the past year continues looming over the state. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WXIN)— The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning.

Thousands of Hoosiers will get the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Eric Holcomb received his shot around 7:50 a.m. He was heard saying on camera that the shot didn’t hurt. Minutes after getting the vaccine, he said he felt fine. He gave reporters a thumbs up from the vehicle he was riding in.

Other officials also received the vaccine Friday morning, including IMS President Doug Boles, State Sen. Rodric Bray, State Rep. Robin Shackleford, State Sen. Greg Taylor and Paul Winters, the father of U.S. Rep. Andre Carson.

At this point, the Marion County Health Department says there are no appointments left, so no walk-up or drive-up patients will be allowed. Nearly 17,000 people have already registered with the health department to get vaccinated.

Anyone coming to the IMS clinic is asked to come at their scheduled time and try to avoid coming earlier.

Instructions include to stay in your car the entire time. You’re asked to drive in through the main 16th Street entrance and then through the infield. After that, drive into the F1 garage area behind pit lane to get the free vaccine. Once you get the vaccine, enter the recovery area in the parking lot.

Before getting the vaccine, Boles said the goal was to get back to as “close to normal as possible.”

“And for me and Indy 500 fans, we absolutely want to have customers in the grandstands. The most we can have… and getting people vaccinated and getting the numbers to go down is going to help get us there.”