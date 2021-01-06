Gov. Pritzker calls on Congress to impeach and remove Trump

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s riots in D.C. Pritzker said Trump must be impeached and removed from office immediately as well as “every person in a position of public trust, elected or otherwise, who enabled the systematic dismantling of our democratic norms and failed to speak up.

Trump was already impeached in late 2019, but was acquitted by the Senate a few months later. On her Twitter account, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said she was drawing up Articles of Impeachment following the riots.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Pritzker’s full statement is below.

“I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.

“I say this after careful thought and reflection on my responsibilities as an American and as Governor of Illinois. We are in the middle of a deadly pandemic that continues to need the full time and attention of our state resources. We are working to oversee a massive vaccination effort that will require the full focus of our state agencies and first responders.

“Because of today’s events incited by the President, I had to ask the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement resources, engaged in important life-saving missions, to redeploy to heighten their presence at government buildings and the Capitol in Springfield.

“As the heart of our democracy was under siege and blood was literally being spilled in our most sacred halls, Donald Trump was praising the attackers. There are real questions about what efforts the President made to protect our Congress or what obstructions he committed that has prevented the ending of the siege.

“There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans. He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately. And every person in a position of public trust, elected or otherwise, who enabled the systematic dismantling of our democratic norms and failed to speak up or take action bears some responsibility for the culmination of four years of spreading bile.

“This violence is the natural conclusion of Donald Trump’s efforts to unleash the forces of hate and divide our nation. It must end.”

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)

