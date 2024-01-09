HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb will deliver his annual State of the State address before the Indiana General Assembly tonight.

This will be Holcomb’s final address as Governor, as he is prohibited from seeking a third term in November due to state law term limits. He also revealed that his priority agenda for the new session largely focuses on improving child care access and education outcomes throughout the state.

Hoosier lawmakers returned to the statehouse on Monday for the first day of the legislative session, and tonight’s State of the State Address is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. central time.