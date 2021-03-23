Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine announces plans to reopen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville restaurant has announced it will reopen one month after abruptly closing on a day where federal agents showed up.

Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine posted to its Facebook Page early Tuesday stating that the restaurant in Darmstadt will be back open for business this Thursday.

It was February 24 witnesses told Eyewitness News that people at the restaurant were wearing jackets that said “federal agents” and that law enforcement officers there were telling people they could not go inside the restaurant.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security did not specify what crime agents were investigating or who may be the target of the investigation.

