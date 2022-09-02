OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) Regional Network, is looking to provide funding for child abuse and neglect prevention programs.

They are offering mini-grants that add up to $3,000 to projects that are aimed at preventing and building awareness of child abuse and neglect.

Interested parties can get a mini-grant application by contacting the CCC program Coordinator, Melissa DeLeon, at (270)-852-1354. The application deadline is October 7 at 3 p.m. Programs inside the following eligible counties are invited to apply:

Daviess

Hancock

Henderson

McLean

Ohio

Union

Webster

Eligible projects must encompass one of these goals:

Focuses directly on the prevention of child abuse/neglect Spread awareness by educating the public about child abuse and neglect Focus on attempting to help develop positive relationships between parents and their children

For more information about the mini-grants and the programs they will fund, you can call or email Kristy James.