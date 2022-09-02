OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) Regional Network, is looking to provide funding for child abuse and neglect prevention programs.
They are offering mini-grants that add up to $3,000 to projects that are aimed at preventing and building awareness of child abuse and neglect.
Interested parties can get a mini-grant application by contacting the CCC program Coordinator, Melissa DeLeon, at (270)-852-1354. The application deadline is October 7 at 3 p.m. Programs inside the following eligible counties are invited to apply:
- Daviess
- Hancock
- Henderson
- McLean
- Ohio
- Union
- Webster
Eligible projects must encompass one of these goals:
- Focuses directly on the prevention of child abuse/neglect
- Spread awareness by educating the public about child abuse and neglect
- Focus on attempting to help develop positive relationships between parents and their children
For more information about the mini-grants and the programs they will fund, you can call or email Kristy James.