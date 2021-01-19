Graffiti removed from Kendall-Perkins Park mural

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As Owensboro police keep searching for those responsible for vandalizing the Kendall-Perkins Park mural, the graffiti becomes less visible.

Members of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance said they were able to remove the graffiti off one of two panels vandalized nearly two weeks ago.

However, some community members repainted over the second mural without telling them. Alliance members said they preferred those who repainted the other one told them before doing it. They add they’re waiting until the weather gets warmer to start repainting the mural.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)