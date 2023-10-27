HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have announced that the Oasis Playground at Burdette Park will have its Grand Opening on October 27.

The grand opening ceremony will be held at Burdette Park from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the Vanderburgh County Commissioners and Burdette Park officials to celebrate the dedication to accessible inclusive play spaces for the community. There will also be food trucks present at the event, along with a selection of ice cream and candies. Halloween costumes are welcome and encouraged by attendees.

The Oasis Playground is designed to accommodate children of all abilities, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for play and exploration. The project funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, features a state-of-the-art Quaker Mill play system. The fully ADA accessible structure provides wheelchair accessibility and an ADA compliant swing.