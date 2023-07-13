MT. VERNON, In. (WEHT) – There is new hope for domestic violence victims in Posey County. Grant money is coming to two organizations that help survivors put their lives back together, United Way and Willow Tree.

“The United Way of Posey County decided to try and get that grant for them, basically I went and I applied for the grant, and we received it – it was $55,000,” says Keely Winiger, Executive Director of United Way of Posey County.

The funds will go to add an efficiency apartment to the existing structure, providing a much needed place for victims of domestic violence.

“For us to be able to provide a place for people in the community to safely go to when they are in a crisis and when they’re in danger, is a huge step for us that we’ve been hoping to do for a long time,” says Beth Baro, Executive Director of Willow Tree.

The process begins with a referral from law enforcement, and willow tree gets to work assisting from there. The agency says the safe house apartments, at the site of a former homeless shelter, have only been open for a few weeks. They anticipate an average stay of 30-40 days.

“It’s also important to be a little more compassionate, and understanding for a person going through this, and focus more on their safety, and making sure they have the options and the information they need to make decisions that are best for them,” says Baro.

Willow Tree offers their services free of charge, and anyone suffering from domestic violence is encouraged to contact them for confidential assistance.