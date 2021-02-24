Greenville Fire Department searching for volunteers

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department is looking for more volunteers to join their ranks amid the pandemic and a reported drop in volunteers signing up. Chief Phillip Groves said there have been fewer people applying for volunteer openings in recent years. The pandemic is also keeping some from staying on or joining.

“Right now the national average is around 32% of volunteers are all over the age of 50. A lot of them already are experiencing some kind of health decline, some kind of health concern. So you’re seeing a lot of those that are not coming around,” said Groves.

A recent report from the National Fire Protection Association showed the volunteer rates nationwide went down from 1987 to 2017.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)