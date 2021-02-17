Grocery stores return to normalcy after mad dash during past week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Gas prices might be on the way up but grocery stores saw their stock go down as communities attempted to dig themselves out after winter storms dumped snow and ice throughout much of the country. Over the weekend, Eyewitness News found stores packed with shoppers looking to get last-minute groceries, salt and shovels.

But one shopper Wednesday said stores are returning to normal after a hectic weekend.

“Was good, not crowded, found everything we needed, all good. Today was much better, if you look in the parking lot, not nearly as crowded,” said Heather Meeler.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)