HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke and Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer will break ground on new infrastructure at Wesselman Park on November 29.

As laid out in the Wesselman Park Master Plan, a new infrastructure is critical to lay the foundation for future projects. Groundbreaking will initiate work on a new Main Entrance to Wesselman Park off of Boeke Road, a connector road linking Wesselman Park with the Roberts Festival Grounds and an extension of Division Street that will provide another entry point to the athletic fields behind the National Guard Armory.

Deputy Mayor Schaefer will also provide an update on various projects included in the Wesselman Park Master Plan. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the grass area of the future Roberts Festival Grounds.

The project is currently under contract with Deig Bros, and is expected to be complete in August of 2024.