OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Several organizations are coming together on May 4 to deliver food to low-income senior citizens. The organizations sponsoring the event are Green River Area Development District, Independence Bank, Comfort Keepers, Specialty Foods Group and United Way of the Ohio Valley.

Roughly 400 low-income senior residents in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean and Webster Counties are expected to have food delivered to them by one of these organizations.

The organizations will headquarter their deliveries at the following places:

Owensboro Christian Church in Owensboro starting at 8:45 a.m.

Independence Bank in Henderson starting at 9:45 a.m.

Independence Bank in Livermore starting at 10 a.m.

Webster and Hancock counties should contact Evan Gorman by phone at (270) 952-4817.

Food delivery day for low-income seniors is an annual event that kicked off in March during a supermarket sweep at the Owensboro IGA. Many items were collected at the event.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that more than 38 million people live in food insecure households in 2020.