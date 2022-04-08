EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Months of preparation are going to be put on display at the 15th annual Guns & Hoses event. Police and firefighters lace up the gloves and put their hands to the test for bragging rights and help raise money for charity.

All funds raised from the event will go back to the community to help children and adults with disabilities.

“This is one way that can give back. be a part of something bigger than I normally am,” Ash Meserve of the Tell City Police Department said. “It’s almost breathtaking when you think about all the lives you can change just by this one event.”

Eric Baumberger is a member of the Evansville Fire Department and is undefeated in five matches while competing in Guns & Hoses. He will be going for his 6th win.

“I spend a lot of time on the bag but for the most part I try to get in the ring and I spar with all the guys as much as I can,” Baumberger said. “I get comfortable in the ring. I feel like if I’m in the ring a lot, I’ll be comfortable come guns and hoses night.”

From where the event started to where the event is now, 2019 was one of their best years and they are hoping to make this year even better.

“Coliseum’s got 2,000 people and I’m surprised when we put 2,000 in there,” Mike Doran, fire marshal with Evansville Fire Department explained. “We had 300 people outside trading tickets coming in out. They said we’ve got to go to the ford center next year and I thought because I like fighting in the coliseum. Well we went and it’s been a big success.”

With over 6,000 people expected to attend, this is a time when some fighters say they begin to feel the pressure but Meserve says he’s ready.

“My mayor from tell city is coming, my chief is coming and they’re taking a bus,” Meserve said. They’re getting together with a big bus. My family is coming. I can win but even if I lose the kids win.”