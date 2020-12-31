Gyms prepare for New Year’s resolutions during COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- A New Year’s resolution includes hitting the gym more, but amid the pandemic things could be much different.

Officials with Bob’s Gym in Evansville said they still anticipated an increase of people hitting the gym this year, but say people are still nervous to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are doing everything in our power to relieve their anxiety and all our staff is doing extra cleaning, we spread out equipment. We have cleaning rags we are giving to every single member when they come in,” said Trey McClain with Bob’s Gym.

McClain said they are wanting each and every guest who uses their gym to feel this is the healthiest place to come to amid concerns of the COVID-19.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)

