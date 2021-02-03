Habitat for Humanity continues St. Theresa Place construction

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity is getting a little outside help bringing new homes to Evansville. Our local habitat is partnering with a group of AmeriCorps volunteers from all over the U.S. to build homes for families in need on St. Theresa Place, a new subdivision on the north side.

AmeriCorps is described as a domestic Peace Corps. This group is working in the Diamond-Stringtown neighborhood where the St. Theresa Catholic Parish used to stand. It will include 14 single-family homes once it’s finished.

“We are hoping this partnership continues on and it’s not just a one-off deal and we can continue this on and kind of have this happen every and keep adding to the houses,” said Patrick Landry, construction director.

More than $650,000 has been raised so far, the hope is to raise more than $1.2 million by 2023.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)