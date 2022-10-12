OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Some Owensboro area kids are spending the day at a camp run by an organization more known for building homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County are hosting its first camp for kids.

It may look like any other VR game to you, but for these kids at Girls Inc., this virtual welding trainer is also a learning experience.

“It was cool. We got to experience it,” said Evelyn Tiul Lha. “It was kind of hard because my hands are not steady at all.”

“I was thinking, how if maybe if it was heavy or it was kind of hard to get it to move at the pace that it was moving at because, like, or how you be careful,” added Juliet Wilson.

More than forty kids trained with a VR welder as part of Habitat’s fall break camp, which teaches kids welding, construction and other trades related to home building.

“We learned a lot about electricity, and how, like, we use it,” Wilson said.

“This is the first of its kind for habitat,” said Executive Director Jeremy Stephens. He also says the idea came from a board member and officials at jagoe homes. It’s the first youth camp they’ve held, and one of the first by any Habitat chapter nationwide. He also says kids learn about how a good career and life track can lead to home ownership.

“Partnering these two types of ideals together in camp just makes sense to us, promoting a trade, one of which can lead a good career and sustainable income, that’s always the first step in attaining home ownership,” Stephens explained.

Girls Inc. is one of three places hosting the three day camp. It’s a while until these kids choose a career, but some say they could see themselves using the skills learned today for tomorrow.

“I’ve been thinking about it, to be honest,” said Tiul Lha.

Stephens also says they plan to have a similar camp during spring break later in the school year.

(This story was originally published on October 12, 2022)