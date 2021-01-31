Habitat for Humanity of Evansville dedicates first 2021 home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little rain didn’t stop Habitat for Humanity and the Mitchell family from celebrating Saturday afternoon as their new home was dedicated.

New homeowner Kaynah Mitchell says she hopes the home will provide her family with stability. This will be the first time they’ve lived in a house instead of an apartment.

“The first thing [my daughter Emma] said is we won’t hear our neighbors through the wall anymore which will be really nice… We won’t have to move around anymore, so we’re excited about that,” Kaynah said.

Emma says she hopes her new yard will have a trampoline in it.

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has built a total of 530 homes in the Evansville area.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)