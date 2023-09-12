HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Habitat for Humanity of Evansville will hold a groundbreaking ceremony in celebration of its 600th home at 612 Covert Avenue.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on September 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be in attendance to speak about the significance of this milestone for the city of Evansville. Also speaking at the groundbreaking will be Reverend Dr. Adrian Brooks Sr., President of Memorial Community Development Corporation and Pastor of Memorial Baptist Church. Reverend Brooks will discuss the Habitat’s impact on the local community and the work it continues to do to advance black homeownership rates and advocate for fair and just housing policies for every individual and family.

Mayor Winnecke and Pastor Brooks will participate in a shovel ceremony alongside Beth Folz, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, Danyelle Granger, President of Habitat’s Board of Directors, and the future homeowner of the 600th home, which will be dedicated next year.