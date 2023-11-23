HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hadi Shrine Circus will kick off tonight at 5:00 p.m., and while many attend the circus for entertainment, not everyone is pleased that the show is in town.

The group, Evansville Animal Advocacy says that they will peacefully protest the use of animal acts for an hour outside of the Ford Center before every show.

Protest organizer, Sandy Jeyaseelan, says that the group will be there to raise awareness with signs to “Educate the public on what they support when buying a ticket to an animal circus.” Jeyaseelan went on to say that “The use of whips, bull hooks, stick, and tactics inducing terror are employed to coerce wild animals into performing. We implore organizations to embrace kinder an safer methods of fundraising. There are countless talented human performers that can draw crowds and raise funds without resorting to animal abuse”

According to the Hadi Shrine Circus website, “All of the animals in the Hadi Shrine Circus are treated like family, with top-quality care including annual check-ups and vaccinations. In addition, some of the dogs that perform during the show were rescued from shelters.”