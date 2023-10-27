HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will host its third annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk-or-Treat Car Show in Downtown Evansville on October 28.

The free, family friendly event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will feature car show awards, free candy, costume contests, Halloween crafts for kids, face painting, music, pumpkin bowling and more.

Car show participation is free, and vehicle exhibitors are encouraged to register in advance by emailing events@downtownevansville.com.