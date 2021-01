HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A western Kentucky Walmart temporarily closed is now back open. The Hanson Walmart on Factory Outlet Drive closed Sunday afternoon due to COVID. Walmart said cleaning and sanitation took place inside the building.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS