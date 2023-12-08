HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Hawesville, Kentucky is inviting the community to join together as they light the first annual community Christmas Tree in the Courthouse Square on December 8.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the 20 feet tall Christmas Tree, provided by the Powers Family of Lead Creek Farm, will be lit up as the celebration kicks off. During the lighting ceremony, there will be fun activities including musical entertainment, giveaways, cookies and cake pops and an ornaments for families to start a new holiday tradition.

There will also be food and drink vendors and free soup and crackers for those 65 years and older.