HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Hancock County woman is using her business to help the family of fallen Tell City police officer Sgt. Heather Glenn. Tiffany Abbott owns Tiffany’s Timeless Treasures, a craft shop in Hawesville, Kentucky, that makes personalized key chains, picture frames, and various other items.

After Sgt. Glenn’s passing, Abbott began making car charms of Sgt. Glenn in her honor.

The charms are for sale for $15, with $12 of every purchase going into the Sgt. Glenn memorial fund at German American Bank. Abbott says even though she is in a different state, Hawesville and Tell City are both tight knit communities and help each other during difficult times.

“It was such a tremendous loss,” says Abbott, “and I never met Heather, but I felt like I did through everybody’s posts and their stories, and seeing, like you said, the whole community, a few communities, come together just to support her family and the police department, it’s overwhelming.”

Abbott says she sold around 100 car charms immediately after Sgt. Glenn’s passing.