HCSO: Henderson County woman falls asleep while driving, hits garbage truck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson County woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after police said a car she was driving hit a garbage truck.

The crash happened before 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 East and Old U.S. 60 East, the Henderson County Sheriff’s office said. A passenger car, driven by Amanda Vanover, 52, of Reed, Kentucky hit a garbage truck driven by William Mattingly, 57, of Evansville. Vanover fell asleep at the wheel, causing her vehicle to cross the center line and hit the garbage truck head-on, police said. Vanover was taken to St. Vincent by helicopter while Mattingly and his passenger were uninjured.

