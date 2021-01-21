Health experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions Thursday in special live broadcast

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts will answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine and how it is being distributed in a special broadcast Thursday evening.

The live town hall “COVID-19 Vaccine: Know the Facts” will live stream right here from 6-7 p.m.

Panelists will discuss the current supply of the vaccine, its efficacy and the methods of distribution.

Panelists include:

Kristen Kelley, director of infection prevention for IU Health

Dr. Ram Yeleti , chief physician executive at Community Health Network

Dr. Suresh Mittal, professor of virology at Purdue University

Dr. Peter Embi, president and CEO of Regenstrief Institute

The program will also feature real-life accounts from frontline workers in the health industry, detailing what they have experienced day-to-day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Healthcare workers from IU Health, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS), Beacon Health in South Bend and Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne have been confirmed as guests.