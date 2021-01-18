Health officials investigating concert series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local concert series remains under the microscope in Evansville. Massive crowds gathered Friday and Saturday for live music at KC’s Time Out Lounge and Grill. And the Vanderburgh County Health Department has still not updated its investigation as of Monday. The two-night event was held inside Washington Square Mall.

Evansville is classified as a COVID-19 red zone meaning the 7-day average positivity rate exceeded 15% or more and new cases per people are extremely high.

Eyewitness News received several complaints about the events.

Health officials have not provided an update but a Vanderburgh County Commissioner has issued a statement, which is the board overseeing the health department. County Commission Vice President Jeff Hatfield said, “All business establishments should be following all CDC guidelines and the governor’s executive order. That these orders and recommendations are there to keep us safe during this very deadly worldwide pandemic.”

