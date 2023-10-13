HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Heart of Jasper is holding their third annual fundraiser, Celebrate the Square, on October 13. The evening will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy an evening on the newly renovated Downtown Square.

Celebrate the Square will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:00 p.m. and doors will open for those 21 and over to celebrate from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event marks the conclusion of a year-long comprehensive project that addressed infrastructure needs including roads and upgrades to water, sewer, gas and storm-water drainage. The project also made crosswalks ADA accessible, and brought new amenities to the downtown area, while preserving the older and historic assets of the community.

“We hope that the community will join us in commemorating this milestone in our city’s progress,” Said Jasper Mayor, Dean Vondereide. “This is truly a giant step forward and cause for celebration.”

The event will feature food and beverage pairings from Oink Inc., live music from the band First and Main, and a Cornhole tournament among other games.