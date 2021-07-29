Help available as eviction moratorium ends

(WEHT)– After 16 months, the national eviction moratorium is coming to an end this week. At least 6 million Americans are behind are rent. And landlords owe more than $20 billion. In Indiana, there’s about 105,000 Hoosiers behind on rent. In Illinois that number sits at about 197,000 households.

Advocates and some lawmakers want the moratorium extended with COVID cases rising and the sluggish pace of passing out rental assistance. Although, the Biden administration says it’s hands are tied after the Supreme Court ruled it could only be extended until the end of the month.

If you need help after the moratorium ends, there is help available.

In the Hoosier state, renters can sign up for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance program. It can provide up to 12 months of rental assistance to qualifying households. This includes help with paying past due utilities and internet fees.

In the Bluegrass state, team Kentucky has a program for renters that’s available through 2022. The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund will help households with past due rent, utilities and other bills. For those eligible it can provide relief for up to 12 months on past due payments and 3 months of future rent payments.

In Illinois, the Illinois Rental Payment Program is no longer accepting applications. Tenants had to apply for relief by July 18. At this time, it’s unclear when the program will begin accepting applications again.