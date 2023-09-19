HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Deaconess Henderson Hospital invites anyone planning to start a family, expecting a child, or raising a baby to attend the first Henderson Babypalooza event today, September 19.

The event will be held in the Deaconess Clinic Henderson Lobby, at the River Entrance located at 1300 Merritt Drive, Suite 100 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During the event attendees will have the opportunity to meet with physicians and other experts, tour the labor and delivery areas of the hospital, learn about services provided, learn about the latest safety recommendations, schedule their pre-admission appointments and see what new and innovative products exist to help new parents.

Deaconess Henderson Women’s Services is also bringing together community experts for expectant and new parents during the event to help answer questions and provide support. The event is free and open to the public, with light refreshments.