HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A child in Henderson has died after being hit by a vehicle at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The accident happened in the eleven hundred block of Pringle Street between meadow and pond. Henderson Police have ruled the incident as an accident and there are no charges at this time.

In a Facebook post, the Henderson County Schools said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, staff, and families of South Heights Elementary School.” The school system plans to wear blue today to support the Blazers.

Eyewitness News will update as new information becomes available.