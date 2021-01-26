Henderson City Commission hears proposed law to deprioritize marijuana enforcement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A law enforcement priority ordinance was presented to the Henderson City Commission Tuesday over Zoom. The proposed law calls for no arrests for minor possession of marijuana, which is an ounce or less. Advocates Grace Henderson and Tom Rector have traveled across Kentucky presenting their proposed ordinance to local governments. They say their ordinance would reduce arrests and help more people including veterans with medical conditions. Rector points to the issues of alcohol prohibition in the 1920s and 1930s.

“We tried it, but it just didn’t work. And the reason is prohibition always leads to stronger more dangerous use and violence. And when you regulate drugs, it reduces the violence because it takes away the criminal market,” he said.

The Louisville Metro Council passed a similar ordinance in 2019. Henderson city officials say they will discuss the issue with the county attorney about possible consideration.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)