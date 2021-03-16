Henderson city officials plan a clean up for eyesores on problematic properties

HENDERSON KENTUCKY (WEHT)– Spring is in the air, and that means so is spring cleaning. With a long year tackling the covid-19 pandemic, many eyesores have popped up in the Henderson community. Code Administrator, Ray Nix, said a partnership with public works will help tackle old and new clutter and litter lying around on people’s properties.

“That might assist some of the folks out in our community with some of their clutter and items that would ordinarily have to be taken to the landfill,” Nix said.

This cleanup takes place in two groups. Public works will pick up items for those living south of Second St. beginning March 22, 2021. Then- a month later- those living north of Second St. will be eligible for pickups on April 26, 2021. He said there are items they will not be taking.

“Definitely no tires, no batteries, oil or paint, no air conditioners or refridgerators- that sort of thing. But everything else is free game,” Nix said.

The pickup itself is free. Nix said the goal is to create for a clean, beautiful Henderson.

“We hope that everybody would take pride in their community and take pride in themselves and I think this is indicative of that. We hope people will do it,” Nix said.