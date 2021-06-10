Henderson Co. wants help finding fairground vandals

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Parks and Programs are sharing surveillance video after the fairgrounds were vandalized.

“This is what happens when you try to give people the benefit of the doubt,” said Bill Hubiak of the Henderson County Roads Department.

The parks department said it all went down between 7:00 p.m. and midnight. Around eight to ten vehicles were there, some doing donuts in the gravel and grass. They also left trash and burnout marks in the pavillion.

“They were doing burnouts with their vehicles, you can see the tire marks here, trucks and motorcycle marks over there, going in both directions in here,” said Hubiak.

“We have it on camera starting about 7:30 p.m. But we don’t know it didn’t start, they didn’t start doing the donuts until after dark,” said Theresa Childers of Henderson County Parks & Programs.

“I physically seen them by 8:30 p.m., and I should have called the law at that time, because the park closes at dark,” said Hubiak.

“We seen them come in third gate to and then we say I’m going down there to the farmers market. And you can’t see them doing the donuts of the vehicles during the donuts other than their lights spinning, like you can see where they were doing them,” said Childers.

They said the damages are no easy fix.

“We have to bring the grader in and grade the rock back out again and level it all up out of here in the grass when they leave the ruts. It’s very difficult for us to mow it then holds water and creates a water hole. So then we have to come in here and fill it in regrade it receded, put straw down and get the grass to grow again,” said Hubiak.

Because the footage is dark, it’s hard to see the license plates numbers. So the parks department is asking for your help to identify them, or better yet, get them to own up to what they’ve done.

“Just come forward, you know, we’d like to get it fixed. And remember, the park closes at dark like no one’s allowed back there,” said Childers.

“It’s a shame that we, you know, we can try to leave the place open for the individuals to utilize the place,” said Hubiak.

He said they’re still investigating the matter and if you recognize any of these vehicles to please contact the Henderson County Parks Department.

They said they’ve also ordered new cameras to install around the property.