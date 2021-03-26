Henderson Community College Class of 2020 finally gets their moment

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY (WEHT)– The COVID-19 pandemic took away many moments. For Henderson Community College graduate Alexsia Savage, her time to walk across the stage and get her diploma was robbed.

“I was anxious. I didn’t know what to think. I was afraid. I was really scared and I was nervous,” Savage said.

Savage wasn’t the only one. Many graduating in the Class of 2020 found themselves unable to walk across the stage with COVID-19 concerns. Henderson Community College president Jason Warren said they decided to hold ceremonies on March 26, 2021 for the class of 2020 in a safe way. He said students signed up online to come in and walk across the stage in front of their family and other loved ones. He said the auditorium was empty and they allowed time for students to graduate one at a time.

“This particular model was really an intimate setting and allows their families to participate and even though we don’t have nine-hundred people in the auditorium they can still celebrate and have something meaningful that they can look back on,” Warren said.

Savage said she felt like a superhero suiting up in her cap and gown that morning. She said it was a good feeling being able to finally have her moment.

“My heart is pounding. I’m so happy you know, even though that not a lot of people could show up, it’s the thought that counts with everyone here. I just want to thank my family, and my boyfriend and his family for keeping me going,” Savage said.

Warren said they’ll be welcoming any student from the class of 2020 who hasn’t been able to walk yet into the class of 2021’s ceremonies, which are set to take place in May.